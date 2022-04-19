Due to factors such as labor shortages and inflation, bids for the city’s 2022 pavement rehabilitation plan came in over the engineer’s estimate of roughly $1.8 million. The lowest bid received was nearly $2.2 million from Pearson Construction.
Working with the low bidder, city staff created an amended work plan at a total cost of $1,729,230.90, and the Derby City Council authorized a contract for that work at its April 12 meeting.
Projects included in the 2022 pavement rehabilitation plan include a reconstruction of River Street between Market Street and Madison Avenue, as well as maintenance for streets in the Farborough Estates, Oak Ridge Estates and Woodland Valley subdivisions.