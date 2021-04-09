In the midst of fast-moving housing market, buyers in the area will get the chance to see some prime real estate through April as part of the Wichita Area Builders Association’s 2021 Spring Parade of Homes.
Those in the market for a new home can view a number of available lots in Derby, featuring seven of the more than 100 homes selected for the parade – which will be going on from noon to 6 p.m. April 10-11, 17-18 and 24-25.
Representatives of builders will be on hand to discuss additional details, including plans for specific new home communities and the surrounding areas. A total of 50 area builders will be represented in the 2021 Spring Parade of Homes, which highlights the full spectrum (from $150,000 to $1,000,000 listings) of newly constructed models in the area’s most desirable new home communities.
Listings in Derby to be featured in the 2021 Spring Parade of Homes include:
- 2418 E. Madison Ave., Villa 501
- 2418 E. Madison Ave., Villa 401
- 1242 Spring Ridge Dr.
- 936 Clearlake St.
- 1112 E. Summerchase
- 3419 N. Tyndall
- 3425 N. Tyndall
Perfection Builders is behind the model at 936 Clearlake St., part of the Courtyards at the Oaks patio home community – a fairly new local market, according to Perfection Builders’ Wyatt Lehner.
With the Parade of Homes, there is more chance for exposure – both for the builders and the buyers. On top of the patio homes in the Courtyards at the Oaks, Lehner and Perfection Builders are working on new types of starter homes in the Andover area. The Parade of Homes gives buyers the opportunity to explore that while current homeowners can find some inspiration as well.
“It’s just good to be able to get our product out there. It’s a good chance for us, twice a year, to make a good impact and impression on people and expose ourselves a little more to the public considering patio homes are still relatively new in Wichita,” Lehner said. “There’s a lot of builders putting out a new product and wanting people to get new ideas, whether it be putting products in their house or getting new ideas to move into a new home.”
“The Parade of Homes is the perfect time to check out new homes as well as existing homes on the market,” said Mayor Randy White. “Derby is known for its quality neighborhoods, community amenities and variety of homes for all stages of life.”