Pando Initiative employees – which include five employees in Derby and more in Haysville and Wichita – have been furloughed for the remainder of the school year. The furlough began April 10, which was the employees’ last opportunity to contact parents and families and distribute basic needs.
“This very difficult decision was made after reviewing the organization’s funding uncertainties for the next several months, the safety of our staff and our desire to be in a strong position to continue to carry out our mission once school resumes in August,” Pando Executive Director Penny Olsen said in an emailed statement. “We will work with our staff members to help them secure unemployment benefits as applicable until they return to their assigned school to help with fall enrollment.”
The Pando Initiative is a program that aims to “help remove obstacles that keep students from reaching their goals and being successful.” Pando team members in area schools help address “both academic and non-academic impediments that prevent students’ learning.” The initiative’s success is measured by how well it improves attendance, behavior and academic performance.
Olsen said a reduced staff will continue to check in with students enrolled in the Pando program. The Pando Initiative has 1,700 students “on the caseload” throughout Derby, Haysville and Wichita, Olsen said.