Given their commitments to their education and the Panther football program, Derby High School juniors Leshaon Davis and Garrett Hounschell have struggled finding the right employment opportunity that would allow them to balance both.
Looking for a way to provide Christmas presents for their own families as well as those in need during the upcoming holiday season, the perfect opportunity recently presented itself. With access to some old field turf, Davis and Hounschell started making and selling Derby Panther doormats from the material beginning in mid-November.
“We were either going to make something for ourselves or do something better with it, and we realized we could make mats out of it and give it to the people because I know people like Derby football that much where they would enjoy them,” Davis said.
Hounschell’s father, Sky, has a surplus of old turf from the football fields in Derby and Maize and suggested the boys repurpose it as mats that could be sold as Christmas gifts – given how much the Derby community supports football.
Davis said the intent is to continue making football mats (offering a couple different designs) for the Derby market through the holiday season, but he and Hounschell have been reaching out to other schools and parents in the Wichita area to potentially expand their business. Moving forward, Davis said the pair plan to continue production year-round and create a variety of doormats for different schools and sports in the future.
“We’re probably going to try and go as long as we can and see how many people would still be interested,” Davis said. “We can also do other sports, such as baseball and track.”
Production starts with unloading each 1,800 lb. roll of turf, which then has to be cleaned of sand and rubber granules – a time-intensive process. Following that, the turf is cut into individual doormats and painted with the Panther logo. So far, Hounschell and Davis have made and sold 60 mats.
At the moment, the young entrepreneurs are out of stock, but they are taking orders for the Christmas season. Mats are being sold for $40 each and orders can be placed by emailing sportsmats2023@gmail.com.
The teammates and business partners are also donating 10% of each sale to Toys for Tots to make sure children in need get gifts this holiday season as well.
Figuring the Derby community would show support, Davis admitted he and Hounschell were still blown away by the high demand and reception to the Panther doormats. Though it did help solidify their business plans for the future.
“It’s been really positive. We weren’t expecting to sell out in, I would probably say the first eight hours,” Davis said. “That gave us a big boost, so we decided to keep on going and make it much bigger than it already is.”