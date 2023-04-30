WSU Research

A research team of Wichita State University students is using owl feathers as inspiration to try and create silent propeller blades for use in drones and other potential applications.

 COURTESY/WSU

As night falls, an unsuspecting gray mouse chitters under a tree while nibbling on a seed it scavenged in the grass. Then — swoosh! — in less than an instant, the space where it stood is empty, and an owl swoops soundlessly away with the mouse in its talons.

That level of silent stealth is something a group of Wichita State students is attempting to replicate as part of a project to use owl-feather technology to create silent drones for NASA’s University Student Research Challenge (USRC).

