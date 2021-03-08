Many born-to-be entrepreneurs are people who become motivated by a challenge and aren’t afraid to take a risk, and when a challege comes along, they see it as an opportunity for a new success.
Derby residents Kerry Cox and Ken Grommet, now in their sixth year as owners of Range 54 in Wichita, have seen success. And the way success has come in the last couple of years has created new challenges for the business and their industry.
When it comes to climate – meaning political climate and the climate of personal security – both have been recent factors in the development of new customers for Range 54. And the business has had no control over either climate.
Policy impacts
As the Biden administration has indicated they would take a harder stand on gun control, people who feel they want a firearm at some point will become more active shoppers and consumers of guns, ammunition and training. Cox said last year there were 8 million new gun owners in the country – a number that far exceeds any year in recent history.
“The desire to purchase a firearm often accelerates when people tend to fear any possible loss of their rights in owning a gun. It is a lot like the stock market, when everyone buys on the rumor,” Cox said.
Cox explained that when President Trump came into office the industry referred to it as the Trump slump, because people felt better about gun rights being safe. With the new administration, a total shift in that feeling has taken place.
Both Cox and Grommet have been avid shooters all of their lives. Grommet, a former Marine and a retired Derby police officer, says owning a gun is our constitutional right. He said unfortunate gun incidents that happen are a tragedy. And even though the reality is that not many of them happen, he says they happen because of someone else making a bad choice, not the gun.
“It’s like telling every other driver to get off the road because of drunk drivers. More people die every year in car crashes than they do because of a gun violence incident. It doesn’t make since to punish all drivers because a few choose to drink and drive. Just as it doesn’t make since to punish gun owners because some choose to use them in the wrong way,” Grommet explained.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted customers at Range 54 – and has been good and bad for business. COVID has provided gun owners with the opportunity to spend more time shooting but at the same time the job loss has also made it harder for some customers to afford the luxury of purchasing or shooting their guns.
Protection insecurities
Another big factor that brought 8 million new gun owners out seeking protection was much of the unrest that went on in the country last year. That unrest has created a feeling of insecurity in many when it comes to protecting themselves or their family.
“When people see an increase in riots and serious talk of defunding the police, they have felt the need to be able to protect themselves,” Grommet said.
Cox says even when the riots in Wichita were being talked about, a little bit of that was enough to start people looking.
“With the word there was going to be a protest in Derby last year, and it was a very peaceful thing, people thought they may not necessarily be safe from that. The fact that they [protests] come to the suburbs, people think what if they come to our neighborhoods and start destroying businesses and homes, like they have seen elsewhere,” he said.
Dealing with demand
Most class and training offerings at Range 54 have more than doubled in the last year due to the demand.
A year ago, the business offered one class a month for carry and conceal and one class a month for women’s carry and conceal. Today they are offering five carry and conceal classes a month. Last year there were two basic gun training classes. Today they offer up to six a month. Range 54 also has increased range officers trained to instruct out in the range, who are able to help there too.
Grommet says all the new demand has helped, but also hurt in some ways.
“We’ve grown because of it, but we have sent too many people out the door without any satisfaction because people can’t find a specific gun, or ammunition,” he said.
“It just doesn’t feel good to say no,” Cox added.
The ability for manufacturers to produce the guns fast enough and to be able to get them in the customers’ hands isn’t the only challenge the industry faces today. This and the increasing prices of ammo have taken a hit on business margins, even though sales have been up.
Cox indicated that ammunition manufacturers have back orders up to around 18 months. That translates to a dollar number in the billions for the industry. All of this drives up the cost of ammo which has to be passed on some way.
“With 8 million new gun owners in a year and with 100 rounds apiece, that comes to 800 million new rounds of ammo that is taxing a system that has already been taxed by COVID,” Grommet said.
Cox and Grommet continue to try to keep some ammunition available for customers. One way is by purchasing NATO ammo or military standard ammunition which has to be shipped from overseas. They are also trying to set back ammo for introductory training, classes and new gun owners.
“We try very hard when we sell a gun to send them out with a box of ammo too,” Cox explained.
The year 2020 has been a learning experience for both Cox and Grommet. And anticipated demands in the coming year may bring more new and innovative ways to serve customers while still keeping the business growing.