The Kansas Department of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2022 To The Stars: Celebrating Kansas Businesses Awards. The annual awards program recognizes businesses across the state in a number of categories for the valuable contributions they make to the Kansas economy and to the well-being of their communities.
Regional luncheons will be hosted to honor the 2022 Merit and Regional Award winners in September, with regional winners eligible to receive the statewide award in their category at an awards banquet in October.