Bomber Burger – located at 4860 S. Clifton Ave., near the intersection of 47th Street and K-15 Highway – has earned quite the reputation over the years thanks to owner and operator Chris Rickard.
The restaurant originally opened in 1951, with Rickard’s family taking ownership in 1985. Rickard – born and raised in Mulvane – worked in the restaurant as a child and eventually took over managing the restaurant at night for his father while in college.
After his father’s sudden passing a little over 20 years ago, Rickard had a decision to make – finish college or take over the family restaurant. Ultimately, he chose the latter, which in turn changed the course of the restaurant.
“I changed the business model from a beer bar that you might get a burger at before you stumble home to a burger place you might have a beer at during lunch,” Rickard said. “I’ve won Wichita’s best burger countless times.”
Rickard made Bomber Burger his own – taking pride in his cooking. Now, not only are his burgers earning renown in Wichita, but he has also been named the best burger in Kansas by a number of travel blogs.
For Rickard, there are a number of reasons that set his burgers apart. Being bigger (with 3/4 lb. patties) and 100 percent beef play into that, though the quality control is also a factor.
“You’ll get your money’s worth here,” Rickard said. “Nothing’s precooked. If you walk in here and order, that’s when I throw a patty on, and they take 15 to 20 minutes to cook so I’m not the definition of fast food.”
While it took him a couple of years to sort out after taking over, he also created his own seasoning mix – one that people keep asking to buy off him – that adds to the flavor.
No sale is Rickard’s standard answer when it comes to anything to do with the restaurant. In fact, it played a big part in his motivation for taking over the family business after his dad passed.
Shortly after that, an older gentlemen came into the restaurant and asked Rickard when he was planning to sell the restaurant. When Rickard responded that he wasn’t, the man claimed he would return in three months after Bomber Burger’s bankruptcy – something Rickard admitted lit a fire under him.
“I was like ‘this guy will be long gone and dead worm food before you pull this place out of my cold, dead fingers.’ That’s been an overriding motivator because I do hold a grudge,” Rickard said.
Even with some of the best burgers in Wichita, Rickard has not been immune from the impact of a hard year. Expenses are up and sales are down amid the pandemic, but being a “one-man show” has helped him get by.
Health issues tied to some broken ribs (puncturing a lung and leading to a case of pneumonia) have slowed Rickard down this year as well and almost brought him to his breaking point, but he found a way to get back to flipping burgers and keep the restaurant going.
While Rickard is working in a limited capacity (current hours at bomberburger.net), he asks customers to be patient as he tries to continue meeting his high standards – presenting one of the best values and best overall burgers in the area.