NIAR Sustainment

Through a new partnership, NIAR will be able to work and help innovate to extend the lifespan of legacy aircraft like the KC-135 (shown).

 COURTESY

Wichita State Universitys National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) and the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) recently announced supporting partnerships with the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) and the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Air Mobility Command (AMC) to establish a KC-135 Stratotanker innovation testbed in Wichita.

Earlier this month, a retired KC-135 air refueling aircraft was flown to McConnell Air Force Base and delivered to NIAR to establish the Sustainment Technologies, Research and Automation for Transformative Operations Testbed (STRATO-T).

0
0
0
0
0