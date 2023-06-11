NIAR expands military fleet 2023

Partnering with McFarland Research and Development, Wichita State’s NIAR is expanding its fleet sustainment efforts with aging bombers and tankers like the KC-135 (front) and KC-46 (back) aircraft shown.

 FILE

Through a new collaboration with McFarland Research and Development (4510 E. 47th St., Wichita), Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) will expand its burgeoning military fleet sustainment research and development capabilities.  

McFarland R&D, founded by Randy McFarland, will continue in operation. To further leverage McFarland R&D’s existing programs, NIAR assumed its facilities, equipment and operations – which focus on unique airframe repair and replacement strategies, tooling development to support repairs and modifications and depot support – at the start of June. 

