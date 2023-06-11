Through a new collaboration with McFarland Research and Development (4510 E. 47th St., Wichita), Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) will expand its burgeoning military fleet sustainment research and development capabilities.
McFarland R&D, founded by Randy McFarland, will continue in operation. To further leverage McFarland R&D’s existing programs, NIAR assumed its facilities, equipment and operations – which focus on unique airframe repair and replacement strategies, tooling development to support repairs and modifications and depot support – at the start of June.
McFarland R&D currently supports legacy military platforms, and NIAR will gain valuable access to these airframes and components. NIAR’s expansion into these new capabilities and resources will provide additional applied learning opportunities for students related to novel tooling design, modification of military airframes, depot line support, and process development for airframe repair and modification. NIAR will also gain experienced staff, including founder Randy McFarland.
“This collaboration is a critical move to expand NIAR’s military sustainment support,” said John Tomblin, WSU senior vice president for Industry & Defense Programs and NIAR executive director. “Gaining access to legacy military sustainment experts and training NIAR personnel and students alongside them will ensure their wealth of knowledge is transferred to the future leaders in the field.”
The new staff and facilities will become part of the NIAR’s Sustainment Lab, led by Melinda Laubach-Hock, who has more than 20 years of experience in the field. She oversees teardown, inspection, failure analysis and process development activity for NIAR’s military digital twin programs.
“Mr. McFarland and his team have developed a unique set of capabilities over the past two decades critical to the sustainment of aging bomber and tanker fleets,” Laubach-Hock said. “NIAR welcomes Mr. McFarland and his team to the Sustainment Lab to learn from their wealth of knowledge and ability to solve complex maintenance problems to ensure continued support to the DoD for generations to follow.”