New WSU career pathway to focus on supply chain management

Through a new partnership, students will be able to start work toward a career in supply chain management degree at WSU Tech before continuing on to complete a business administration degree through the W. Frank Barton School of Business.

 FILE

Wichita State University’s W. Frank Barton School of Business is teaming up again with WSU Tech on a new career pathway program for WSU Tech students interested in an industry greatly affecting the entire world right now: supply chain management.

“Supply chain and logistics are critical to our economic success,” said Sheree Utash, president of WSU Tech. “This is a fast-growing occupation and something that is needed in every industry. We hope to harness our students’ curiosity and ingenuity throughout their entire four-year journey.”

