New weed spraying system approved for city after some debate

Following the approval of a new street sweeper for Derby, and with interest being noted among the City Council, a proposal for the purchase of a weed spraying attachment for said vehicle was brought before the governing body for consideration at its Oct. 11 meeting.
While there were concerns about the cost and necessity of the device, the attachment was ultimately approved for purchase as a means to better address routine maintenance.
Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza reported the street sweeper is the only vehicle in the city that drives every street, every year at slow enough speeds – making the attachment a “viable alternative.” Currently, Public Works employees fill portable tanks with chemicals and hand spray weeds from an all-terrain vehicle.
The dual-headed attachment, featuring a 100-gallon tank, hooks up to the street sweeper and uses sensors to automatically detect and spray weeds. Mendoza noted it would typically be used to maintain weeds on curbs that run up against concrete sidewalks and along unimproved shoulders in Derby.
Given the 11 openings in the department currently, Mendoza said the spraying attachment would help improve a service and impact areas that aren’t currently being addressed.
“To me, it’s logical,” said council member Rick Coleman. “It solves the problem that we have.”
“It is an increase; it is a benefit,” Mendoza said. “There will still be weeds, but we can get to them now and deal with complaints better.”
With the street sweeper coming in over the initial $220,000 budget (it cost nearly $300,000 total), Mendoza said the sprayer attachment was not brought forward in the initial discussion given the additional price tag. However, due to interest from council members, staff looked at readdressing the item.
Council member Jack Hezlep did raise concerns about chemical drift while spraying. Mendoza noted that is likely unavoidable and there are risks of affecting Derby residents’ trees, bushes, etc., but he also said the attachment will not be used when weather conditions are not conducive to try and mitigate those issues.
Mendoza did state that right-of-way maintenance still falls primarily to residents. While the spray attachment will help clean up the streets, he noted it would not reach or address issues with weeds along neighborhood sidewalks.
Questioned about weeds furthering cracks in pavement, Mendoza stated that “anything that gets in there” will increase deterioration.
Looking at that issue, council member Rocky Cornejo said he would prefer more permanent measures being taken to improve cracks. While money for the $24,000 sprayer attachment will be taken out of the city’s stormwater fund, Cornejo also stated he wanted to see those reserve funds go toward more permanent fixes – like repairing water line breaks – not items that will continually have to be addressed such as weeds.
“In my opinion, this things’s a waste of money,” Cornejo said. “I’m tired of spending money that we don’t need to.”
Ultimately, the council voted 5-3 (with Cornejo, Hezlep and Nick Engle opposed) to approve the purchase of the Trimble Weedseeker 2 Spot Spraying System from Key Equipment and Supply Co.