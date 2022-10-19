New weed spraying system approved for city after some debate

While there were questions about the necessity, the city recently approved purchase of a weed spraying attachment (shown) for its new street sweeper.

 COURTESY

Following the approval of a new street sweeper for Derby, and with interest being noted among the City Council, a proposal for the purchase of a weed spraying attachment for said vehicle was brought before the governing body for consideration at its Oct. 11 meeting.

While there were concerns about the cost and necessity of the device, the attachment was ultimately approved for purchase as a means to better address routine maintenance.

