At its March 9 meeting, the Derby City Council approved the purchase of a 2021 Ford Interceptor from Rusty Eck Ford for $45,467. It will be used as the new primary vehicle for the deputy fire chief.
The old vehicle will remain in the fleet as an additional resource for the department. Given that decision, it was noted an additional mobile radio would need to be purchased (for the 2021 Ford Interceptor) at a cost of $5,451, which was also approved. The purchase of the radio and vehicle combined came in $5,918 over budget, which Fire Chief John Turner proposed to cover through the Public Safety Equipment Reserve fund.