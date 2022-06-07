Perfection Builders and MKEC Engineering came before the Derby Planning Commission June 2 with a rather unique proposal for a preliminary Residential Planned Unit Development, which the commission ultimately approved (8-0). With that approval, preparation of a final R-PUD was authorized, subject to staff recommendations.
Courtyards at Crosswater would be a 105-lot single-family residential development, located directly east of the St. Mary Catholic Church property on 40 acres of undeveloped agricultural land along Meadowlark Boulevard. It is a new venture for the developers in Derby, who do have other local properties, and unlike any recent projects that have come before the commission.
“It is designed in a way that is different, quite frankly, than anything we have developed in Derby in a very long time,” said City Planner Scott Knebel. “The proposal is for what’s called a new urbanist development, which is a style of development that promotes walkability, human scale design as well as a traditional neighborhood design.”
Features of new urbanist developments included rear-loaded garages, access from alleyways, a focus on common open areas (instead of private), mid-block connections allowing more walking between units and some different architectural features.
As part of the development, applicants requested a zone change from R-1A (urban density residential district) to an R-PUD. The main access to the development is also planned to be part of the Derby Grand Tour, further promoting walkability and pedestrian access.
With the new urbanist approach, there will primarily be two types of lots available – interior lots (with rear alley access) and peripheral lots with more standard, street-facing garages.
MKEC Engineering representative Jason Gish noted those rear entry lots were pursued very intentionally as a way to offer a wider living space. He also noted the open, connected nature of Courtyards at Crosswater is fairly new to the developers but something they want to encourage – with a similar development currently being constructed in Andover.
“We really want to have a walkable community, and this is kind of a hybrid,” Gish said. “We’re kind of testing the waters a little bit.”
Gish also noted the preliminary R-PUD included very early drawings of development plans for Courtyards at Crosswater. While they outlined communal amenities such as a pool and pickle ball court, he also noted the developers are looking at ponds, lakes and other features as potential open spaces.
During a public hearing, citizens raised concerns about the development impacting the rural/agricultural focus of neighboring properties and also worried about the impact on traffic in the area with the addition of 105 lots.
“Traffic on 71st is actually a little bit scary,” said Derby resident Amber Crist. “I cringe to find another 400 people zipping by.”
Scott Lehner of Perfection Builders, spoke to the traffic patterns. While the layout will be slightly different, he compared the new development to the existing Courtyard at the Oaks (off Tall Tree Road and Triple Creek Drive). It is a development targeted at active seniors 55-plus, meaning very rarely are children living in the neighborhood and traffic patterns are drastically different than other single-family residential areas. He encouraged current neighbors to drive through the Courtyard at the Oaks to get a sense of the additional traffic that could be expected.
Knebel also pointed out that Meadowlark is an arterial road in Derby fully built to handle the traffic the development would add.
“This is a drop in the bucket of what its capacity is,” Knebel said.
While a preliminary plat was also approved, there is still work to be done on the design (including spacing of pedestrian access, how to handle sewer drainage, etc.) between the developer and staff before final approval.