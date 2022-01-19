It’s been a long time coming, but Derby Fire and Rescue will soon have its new ladder truck after the Derby City Council authorized a purchase agreement at its Jan. 11 meeting.
The replacement of the Derby department’s ladder truck (Quint 81) has been discussed as part of the city’s capital improvement plan the past two years and was approved as part of the 2022 budget.
Derby Fire Chief John Turner noted the department uses two main types of vehicles – pumper and ladder trucks. The current ladder truck has been in use since 1995, with its age (and maintenance costs) catching up with it.
A committee of department staff members was formed, working with a consultant and going through the Houston Galveston Area Council Cooperative Purchasing Program (HGACBuy) to try and get the best deal.
Of the two bids received from Conrad Fire Equipment and FireMaster Fire Apparatus, both were under the $1.5 million budgeted for the truck. While the Pierce model from Conrad Fire Equipment cost slightly more, it was the model recommended for purchase as Pierce trucks are more prevalent in the area and currently used by Derby Fire and Rescue. It also met performance-based specifications, having broader range due to its smaller dimensions.
“The functionality does surpass any other brand out there,” Turner said.
Asking about additional equipment costs, Turner informed the council that the apparatus not requiring a hose will save roughly $100,000 (as well as add to that functionality). He did note he may come back before the council with further requests to replace hand tools, power saws, accessory ladders and other equipment that is also aging but not covered in the truck purchase.
Council President Nick Engle commended city staff for the financial position it put itself in to purchase the ladder truck outright, using partial funds from the Derby Difference sales tax to help.
“I think it’s great that we have the opportunity to pay cash for it because we’ve been looking ahead to it,” Engle said.
Looking at the resale of the old Quint 81 truck, City Manager Kiel Mangus pointed out there is no real market for those vehicles.
While the city has auctioned old firetrucks previously, Mangus said staff are
currently looking and
hopeful that a smaller department may have use
for its 1995 model – something with which the council was
on board.
“If we could ever help them out with some of our leftover resources, I would be really proud of the city of Derby,” said Mayor Randy White.
The city council authorized Mangus to enter into an agreement with Conrad Fire Equipment and HGACBuy for the new truck costing $1,477,999.90. Build time is estimated at 18 months, meaning Derby and Fire and Rescue will hold onto its old ladder truck for one more year before getting the new model in 2023.