The Derby City Council unanimously approved a new management agreement with the Derby Recreation Commission to handle operations of Rock River Rapids at its Nov. 22 meeting – with a couple of updates.
Due to inflation, the DRC requested a switch to a one-year agreement (instead of the normal two-year period) to last the duration of 2023. Tied to similar factors – and increases to liability and work comp insurance – the DRC also requested an 8% increase in the management fee. That increased the cost of the agreement to a total of $125,511 for 2023.