While Derby’s Cesar and Connie Vaca have been around restaurants for most of their lives, it is their kids who helped provide the inspiration to strike out and open their own restaurant. That is now becoming a reality with Las Vaquitas set to open later this month off the corner of Baltimore and Madison Avenue.
Fittingly, the name Las Vaquitas refers to the Vacas’ children, as they helped shape their parents’ restaurant dream. In particular, daughter Yasmin was a big motivator.
Since the age of 2, Yasmin has battled cancer. At 6, the cancer reached her brain and the prognosis was she had just three months to live (though she is now preparing to attend the University of Kansas). Her only wish – to have a restaurant, which spurred her parents to action.
“We did everything we could to just get her a restaurant for those three months, and it was called Las Vaquitas Mexican Food,” Connie said.
That was back in the Vacas’ hometown of McAllen, Texas. Then, in 2015, the family was passing through Derby on the way to Spokane, Wash. (for a job) – visiting Connie’s sister. However, the kids liked the school and community so much they never left.
Upon settling in Derby, Cesar started working as a server at Los Cocos and has been entrenched in the restaurant industry for 20 years.
Earlier this year, though, gallbladder surgery put Cesar out of commission for a time. With Cesar the primary provider, the Vacas had to come up with a new game plan – starting a small takeout business out of their home. Given the strong reception to their food – Cesar has been cooking for 10-plus years – that rekindled the fire and officially put them on the path to restaurant ownership.
Additionally, Connie noted the support of the community really helped the business come to fruition. From the building itself to the booths in the restaurant, a number of individuals have assisted in helping Las Vaquitas get established in Derby.
“It was probably formed because of my daughter, but the people from Derby made it happen,” Connie said. “It’s just one blessing after another. It’s like, ‘OK, how are we doing this?’ It’s just people helping us; all [Cesar’s] customers.”
Regarding the menu, Las Vaquitas plans to offer a number of Mexican staples ranging from tamales to burritos to mole. They will also be serving breakfast, but the Vacas both expect the tacos to be the star of the show.
“It’s going to have to be the street tacos,” Connie said of the restaurant’s signature dish, “for the reason being that our tortilla comes all the way from McAllen, Texas. You cannot find them past Odessa [Texas].”
Authenticity is also something the Vacas said customers can expect from their food, with Cesar touting the salsa specifically.
Depending on how well the restaurant does, like with the home takeout business, Connie already said she is hopeful Las Vaquitas can expand to a bigger location and keep the building at 128 E. Madison as a taqueria – with some potential menu additions.
Even with those aspirations, Connie and Cesar said the reality of the situation has not hit them yet, though their kids and family are proud to see them realizing their dream. While there have been bumps along the way, the Vacas think their authentic, homemade food (chorizo, masa, etc.) will appeal to the Derby community – and they are more than ready to serve.
“We’re going to treat people like they’re our family,” Connie said. “If something’s not right, we’re going to make it right for you.”
For updates on the restaurant’s official opening date, follow Las Vaquitas Mexican Food LLC on Facebook.