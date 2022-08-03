Las Vaquitas Store

Cesar and Connie Vaca stand outside their new restaurant, Las Vaquitas, which is set to open in August.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

While Derby’s Cesar and Connie Vaca have been around restaurants for most of their lives, it is their kids who helped provide the inspiration to strike out and open their own restaurant. That is now becoming a reality with Las Vaquitas set to open later this month off the corner of Baltimore and Madison Avenue.

Fittingly, the name Las Vaquitas refers to the Vacas’ children, as they helped shape their parents’ restaurant dream. In particular, daughter Yasmin was a big motivator.

Las Vaquitas Tacos

The street tacos are expected to be a signature dish at Las Vaquitas – in part because of the tortillas hauled in from Texas.
Las Vaquitas Mole

Homemade mole is one of several offerings the Vacas noted will give their restaurant an authentic feel.
