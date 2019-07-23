A plat for a housing development near the pending Decarsky Park was authorized by the Derby Planning Commission at its July 18 meeting.
The preliminary plat for the housing, called the Villas at Decarsky Park, is actually a revised version of a plat previously submitted to the commission last year.
However, since that time, the applicant has encountered “challenges with grading, street configuration and sanitary sewer design, requiring redesign of the subdivision,” according to Everett Haynes, assistant city planner.
The primary change from the original preliminary plat, he said, is the layout of the subdivision’s streets.
Haynes said 60-foot street right-of-ways are proposed, which meet the requirements for local residential access streets.
Another change is to use Rover Lane in Decarsky Park as the primary access point for the property.
That will provide maximum use of the road and offset costs for both the city and developer as they will share the costs for construction of Rover Lane, Haynes told the commission.
With the approval of this plat, developers may proceed with their final plat.
Travis Whisler, manager of JCT Holdings, which is developing the project, said the long time frame is not really an issue because they had been waiting for the city to get going with development of the park, which is on the southeast edge of Derby just west of Rock Road.
Whisler is hoping to get going on the project sometime in the spring or summer of 2020 and be finished in 2021.
As planned, there will be 104 rental duplexes on 52 lots.
The units will be market-based and not income-based, and likely rent from between $1,200 and $1,300 a month.
They will have three bedrooms, two baths and two-car garages. It’s not known yet if they will be one or two levels.
Developers: need for duplex rentals
Whisler said the likely tenants will be young families and the nearby recreational resource, with its ball fields and dog parks, will be a major attraction to living there.
Its location is also a selling point, he said, as it’s close to Derby’s resources, but also to Mulvane.
Vicki Decarsky, who also attended the meeting, said the group is excited to be moving forward on the project, even if it is a year away for work to begin.
“It’s neat to see the progress,” she said.
Both Whisler and Decarsky, who have known each other for about four years after meeting in a business networking group, believe there is a strong demand for their housing product.
“I think it’s going to be good for the renters,” she said.
Whisler said their research shows there is a “dire need” in Derby for family-style rental housing. There are homes for sale and apartments for rent, but a tight market in duplex rentals, he said.
They’re also going to make it more of an “upscale” community and take care of things such as lawn maintenance to ensure a kept-up look to the neighborhood.
“There are some checks and balances of keeping things up,” Whisler said.
The land is owned by Decarsky, but she also has a stake in the housing. The contractor is TW Custom Homes. It is a separate entity and Whisler is president of that company.
A unique feature for the development layout is the inclusion of what are known as “hammerhead-style cul-de-sacs.”
The project includes four of them, and while they are generally discouraged they can be permitted as warranted.
Due to site space constraints, planners recommend such cul-de-sacs, which will provide individual lot access from Rover Lane and turnarounds.
For safety in emergency responses, parking will not be permitted there.
Also, to provide space for landscaping, sidewalks, and other amenities, reserves are proposed along the west and east boundaries of the property.