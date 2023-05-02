Clinic Interpreters

The student-led JayDoc Community Clinic has seen a steady increase in patients over the last few years, prompting students to take action to fill the need for more interpreters.

With an increase of Spanish-speaking patients being seen at the JayDoc Community Clinic, the KU School of Medicine-Wichita students who run the free clinic knew they needed to find more interpreters to better serve that population.

“While we provide free care, we still want it to be high-level care,” said Candice Metzinger, the fourth-year medical student who is the clinic’s executive director this year.

