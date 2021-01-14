For more than three decades, Dennis Insulation has been a family owned and operated business – and longtime employee (and new owner) Speedy Martin intends to keep it that way.
Martin, along with his wife Jamie, now owns and operates Dennis Insulation after taking over for the late Dick Dennis last February (just before he passed away).
With more than 50 years of experience on staff – 20 belonging to Martin himself – he isn’t planning on changing much. Outside of a new logo, he noted everything else (services, products offered, etc.) has stayed the same.
Dennis Insulation has and continues to serve the Derby and Wichita area – offering insulation for crawl spaces, attics, basements, interior/exterior walls and more. For Martin, it’s the only work he’s known since moving to Derby – having seen an ad and applying for the job with the company he has been a part of the past two decades.
“That’s basically about all I know,” Martin said. “Being somewhere for that long, I like it. I enjoy being able to talk to people and help people out. It’s something I like to do.”
Coming up on the one year anniversary of working with Dennis Insulation in his new ownership role, Martin isn’t planning on a career change anytime soon and looks forward to helping even more customers under the banner of Dennis Insulation.
“I want to actually build it bigger. I want to do it as long as I can. I’d like to just keep it going as long as I can possibly keep it going,” Martin said. “That’s what I want to do is keep the name on and just keep moving forward and do what we do.”