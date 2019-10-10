Tammy Carter of Mulvane has acquired ownership of New Day Yoga and Fitness in Derby, formerly Love 139 Wellness. The business, a women’s-only yoga and fitness center, offers secure 24/7 access to members.
Cardio and weight circuit training equipment designed for women is available, as well as elliptical exercise bikes. A variety of small group yoga classes are offered as well as other group fitness classes such as Zumba.
Carter said the business is trying to focus on women of any age who are looking for a judgment-free atmosphere and want to work in small groups at whatever pace they desire. Memberships are available in a variety of forms as well as short-term trial options.
The business is located at 411 N. Osage Rd. in Derby and can be reached by phone at 788-2926 or online at www.newdayyogaandfitness.com.