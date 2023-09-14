The Derby Recreation Commission board officers were elected at the DRC board meeting on Sept. 12. Brent Renberger was elected as chairman, Dr. Laura Branstetter was elected vice chairwoman and Rick Ruff was elected secretary. New officers are elected each year in September from the current seated board members and will serve in that position through September 2024.
New officers elected on DRC board
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
