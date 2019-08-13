Field Station: Dinosaurs in Derby announced Monday a change in the company’s leadership.
Lon Smith, Park Manager, is no longer associated with Field Station: Dinosaurs and has been replaced by two other employees within the company.
Effective Monday, Garion Masterson of Wichita was appointed Director of Production and Marketing, and Esther Stogner of Derby was appointed Business Manager. They have replaced Smith, who had served as the Park Manager for the attraction’s first two seasons.
Masterson, who came to Field Station: Dinosaurs in 2018 from RSM Marketing has served as the company’s Associate Producer since the park’s opening. Stogner is being promoted from her position as Box Office Manager.
Executive Producer of Field Station: Dinosaurs Guy Gsell stated in a press release that Masterson and Stogner have proven to be exceptional and engaging leaders during their tenures at the Field Station. He said the two are the perfect combination to take Field Station to the next level.
Steven Howe will remain in his position as Site Manager for the park. In addition to those duties, Howe has worked on the Field Station’s educational programming.