Per Derby’s recent housing study, a need was identified for more homes for households in the highest income ranges ($75,000 and above). The RHID program, which the city is now eligible to utilize, is seen as a means to help address that.

This is the third story in a series looking at development measures being taken on to address the recent Derby housing needs assessment.

Part of the push behind Derby’s recent housing study and its adoption was to make additional incentives available to the city – incentives that are seen as a means to further housing development.

Even with most new units qualifying as higher income housing, the recent housing study outlined the need for the construction of more than 200 units annually.
