This is the third story in a series looking at development measures being taken on to address the recent Derby housing needs assessment.
Part of the push behind Derby’s recent housing study and its adoption was to make additional incentives available to the city – incentives that are seen as a means to further housing development.
In particular, the Kansas Legislature made the benefits of the Rural Housing Incentive District program (RHID) more accessible in 2021, opening up the program to cities and counties with a population of less than 60,000.
With the filing of the housing study, Derby can now utilize RHIDs as a development tool. The community development advisory board officially approved their addition to the city’s economic development policy back in August.
Adopting the study is just the first step, though, as City Planner Scott Knebel noted it is now up to the city to set the parameters of where and what types of housing developments RHIDs could be utilized for in the future – much like the STAR bond district.
“I would suspect that likely this is going to be developer driven. We’re going to have developers approaching the city and saying, ‘hey, we want you to approve a rural housing incentive district for my project,’ very much like the STAR bonds,” Knebel said.
Much like with STAR bond projects, Knebel said that RHIDs also go through a public hearing process before being approved by the Kansas Department of Commerce.
During a presentation on the housing study before its approval, City Council members questioned what those guidelines might look like and if there are any geographic restrictions.
“There’s no limitation in the statute on what you would define as the district,” Knebel said.
Questions were also raised on if RHIDs had to include a percentage of a certain type of housing or focus on a certain type of housing.
Knebel reported there are no such restrictions on price range, stating that is something that would likely be addressed in the guidelines to be formed by the council.
“We need to take a step back and think about what we want those parameters to be,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus.
Discussion will continue on policy regarding rural housing incentive districts, with council member Rick Coleman encouraging attempts to implement it across the board in regards to development. Knebel stated that is part of the draw, as RHIDs are not limited to only affordable housing but could include developments with homes up to $500,000 (though he pointed out that is not a particular area that needs to be incentivized).
Considering its broad range, rural housing incentive districts could help the city address the market need of homes for households making more than $75,000 annually – which equates to homes over $200,000 or units available for rent at a rate of $1,500 per month.
Most all homes currently being developed fall into that category, with “nearly everything” over $200,000 according to Knebel. He also reported that all housing stock currently being developed is the same – single family, detached homes on a large lot – for the most part, with the RHIDs seen as a tool that could also help address housing diversity.
“People are just looking for more options than that, so they’re staying in a home that is less than they can afford because they want to stay in the community but the option of what they would move to doesn’t exist,” Knebel said.
Since the RHID program was expanded, Emporia, Salina and Dodge City have all implemented the tool and Knebel said city staff have had discussions with developers about the potential.
To this point, developers having not been willing to “gamble” on drastically different types of housing that provide a variety of stock that encourage families to move up the chain. That upward movement would, in turn, make some of the more affordable ($60,000 to $200,000) homes that currently exist available.
Rural housing incentive districts could help move the needle. Even though new construction throughout Derby meets the needs outlined in the housing study – providing homes for the highest household income ranges – the market shows a demand for even more units. RHIDs could help address that issue on multiple fronts, with the city currently looking at how best to handle that.
“Potentially it could be used for a subdivision to lower the development cost so that it is a profitable development,” Knebel said. “What we’re doing in terms of setting policy, putting in place regulations that permit the types of things that policy indicates are our vision for our community is most of what the city can do, particularly as it relates to the higher end developments.”