The Derby City Council authorized the purchase of five replacement HVAC units (three at city hall, two at High Park) from First Service LLC at its May 25 meeting. The total cost of the units came to $79,452.11, a little less than was budgeted.
Replacement of the HVAC units at city hall is part of a three-year plan to phase out seven units that are 20 years or older. The two units at High Park had also passed the 20 year mark and it was noted their replacement will help improve performance at the concession stand (where both units will be installed).