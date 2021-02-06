Jason Bench’s new job has something in common with his old one – he just can’t stop piling on the toppings.
As a roofer for three decades prior, Bench handled putting the toppings on houses. Now, as the owner of Taters ’n’ Toppings food truck, he is stacking a number of tastier options on a variety of potatoes and serving customers in Derby. The food truck began operations in the Lowe’s parking lot (off the Patriot Avenue/K-15 intersection) at the end of last month.
“I was a roofer for 35 years and for years I’ve always wanted a food truck. The timing was never right, raising a family and everything, but we decided once the family was gone we would do it,” Bench said. “When raising kids, we’d go to these food truck carnivals occasionally and everything else, events where there’d always be food trucks. So yeah, we thought this would be a fun retirement business.”
Bench and his wife, Pamela, run the food truck out of their home base in Augusta – currently operating there on Tuesdays and in Derby from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The idea for the food truck is one Bench and his wife brought with them to Kansas after relocating from Colorado. Having attended a number of food truck carnivals there, one in particular stood out where they witnessed a food truck that served three things – french fries, pulled pork, and mac and cheese – doing loads of business.
Seeing that simple idea take off planted the seeds for Taters ’n’ Toppings – where customers get their choice of potato, one premium topping and two extras for $8. While Bench offers baked potatoes, french fries, tater tots and sweet potato fries as the base option, he has noticed a favorite already starting to emerge.
“My baked potatoes are probably going to be my signature, so far, because I keep on selling out because they’re very large,” Bench said. “We hand select all of them, even when we get the cases of potatoes. If they don’t pass our test then we push them off to the side and we don’t use them.”
For toppings, choices range from pulled pork to chili con carne to sausage gravy, all of which are made from scratch by Pamela.
Among the topping choices, the pulled pork, sausage gravy and triple cheese sauce have all proven to be popular so far, but if there’s a signature for Taters ’n’ Toppings it is a clear choice in Bench’s mind.
“The one that’s surprising is pork green chili. It’s not from here and it’s hard to get the ingredients actually. We had to stock all the freezers on my truck when we came out from Colorado because you can’t find them out here,” Bench said. “That dish is just phenomenal. I encourage people to try it. I’ll even give out free samples and people love it; it’s been doing really well.”
Outside of the loaded potato concoctions, Taters ’n’ Toppings also offers a wide variety of drinks and a number of homemade desserts.
Given that most of the menu items are homemade, Bench noted there is plenty of prep time that goes into the food truck and they can only sell so much (which can limit hours of operation). While he said they are considering opening for one evening through the week, for now they will continue their set schedule on Tuesday in Augusta and Derby on the weekends in hopes that they can continue to meet demand.
“We knew that people would love it, but we just didn’t expect the crazy crowds that we’ve already got,” Bench said. “My goals are just to put smiles on people’s faces who live around here. Hopefully I get repeat customers and they enjoy it.”