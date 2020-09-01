This story is part of a series taking an in-depth look at a number of elements included in the city’s new Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan.
As City Planner Scott Knebel put it, to make sure Derby has all the tools available in its toolbox, mixed use development was an important concept to pursue in the new Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan (officially adopted by the city last week).
“Mixed Use Development allows both commercial and residential uses to occur within the same development and, in some cases, even within the same building,” Knebel said
Knebel noted mixed use developments are becoming increasingly popular in suburban communities like Derby. With the intent of Vision Derby 2040 to grow the community, he said it made sense to pursue that development method – and citizens agreed.
While Knebel joined city staff later in the stages of drafting the new comprehensive plan, he saw feedback from residents in favor of mixed use development – with a major push for its inclusion in the plan coming from the community. And there is a clear interest from developers as well.
Passing the new comprehensive plan was the primary implementation tool to getting the ball rolling on bringing mixed used developments to Derby, according to Knebel. Now, the next step will be for the Planning Commission to amend zoning and subdivision regulations.
New regulations are being proposed to encourage a variety of different developments, but Knebel said they are especially necessary for mixed used developments. Current regulations do not allow for residential and commercial use on the same property within the same development without some sort of separation.
A schedule for changing zoning regulations will be brought before the Planning Commission in October, Knebel said, and will take roughly a year to fully adopt (with more input sought along the way).
“Whatever we come up with is really going to have to be flexible enough to be used both for kind of a green field development from scratch – brand new construction on a vacant site – as well as mixed used development in a redevelopment setting,” Knebel said.
Once mixed use development is allowed, Knebel said there are really no parameters on how such a development is intended to look. There could be an equal mix of commercial property, residential property and even some office space making up a MUD – with parks another factor to be considered. He did, however, note that the make-up of those developments tends to follow normal development ratios (with a high mix of residential properties and a smaller subset of commercial properties).
Town centers (focal gathering spaces and another priority of Vision Derby 2040) were an element that Knebel said could also be included in mixed use developments – while they are also seen as an option to bring more universal senior housing options and affordable starter homes (on smaller lots) to meet a market demand in Derby.
Potential mixed use development sites are outlined in the Vision Derby 2040 land use map, with many targeted along undeveloped areas of Rock Road. While Knebel pointed out that land use plans are likely to change over the lifetime of a comprehensive plan, he also stated the importance of MUDs in redevelopment – with the former Pleasantview Elementary School being a perfect example.
As the school district considers the sale of the building, Knebel noted that a number of the proposals include both residential and non-residential spaces – which speak to the two-fold advantages of mixed use developments.
“One, it offers a lifestyle to the residents that a lot of residents are seeking where they can do their shopping, get their services within walking distance of their property,” Knebel said. “The second thing is that it offers a different type of development that you really don’t see a lot of in this region.”
Commercial properties being larger than needed in some cases, Knebel noted the most likely change to facilitate mixed use development in Derby would be for a zoning amendment to allow residential development in commercial areas.
Given the growing viability of mixed use developments across the country and the overall goals of the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan, the need is clear and Knebel sees MUDs as something that could make Derby all the more attractive to potential residents.
“What I hope that they will bring to the community is a development that is a destination, if you will, in this region; something that is not offered elsewhere. Something that provides the kind of destination, housing and business choice that people can’t find elsewhere in the region,” Knebel said, “and then that would help Derby with its growth and economic development. That’s the biggest opportunity that we have.”