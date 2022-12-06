Rock Road is a booming place for business developments at present, with several new retail destinations for Derby shoppers soon to be popping up.
Among those set to bring multiple offerings is a strip mall being constructed off the corner of Patriot and Rock Road (just north of QuikTrip).
Derby High School alum Megan Reece is behind the strip center development, Destination Pointe, which she recently announced is slated for a spring 2023 opening. At least one additional tenant is also confirmed, with European Wax Center to open a location at the new Derby strip mall in the same timeframe.
Reece, along with her husband Andrew, is a franchisee of Firehouse Subs restaurants and previously announced the restaurant would be adding a Derby location at the strip mall – their sixth in the Wichita area. She also noted the Derby location will be a little different.
“This will be the first drive-thru in Kansas for Firehouse Subs,” Reece said.
Additionally, Reece said there will be a few aesthetic changes with the design compared to other Kansas locations. She did confirm the Derby location will continue ties to the franchise’s Public Safety Foundation, which provides grants to first responders.
Reece admitted that she had been looking at expanding to Derby for a while, one of her top-requested locations in the Wichita area, but was waiting for the right conditions.
Proximity to the Firehouse Sub location at Kellogg and Rock Road in Wichita was a factor that help up expansion. Once construction returned business to normal at that location, Reece was ready for the move into Derby.
“Derby’s been on our watchlist for quite some time,” Reece said. “I felt like it was an area that would grow to where we could be successful.”
Franchisees with Firehouse Subs since 2013, the Derby location will mark the first multiple retail development for Reece – who will be operating and leasing the center with her brother Ryan Cavanaugh (also a DHS grad).
Part of the decision behind that was to facilitate the drive-thru at the Derby Firehouse Subs, having to build new to include that feature. Additionally, Reece saw the potential a strip mall held.
“I kind of have all my eggs in one basket … so we wanted to diversify our investments a little bit,” Reece said. ““That way, I could open it up for tenants that would get more traffic to wherever I decided to go.”
Destination Pointe will feature space for seven total tenants, with European Wax Center the first additional tenant confirmed. The space in Derby will be the third Wichita area location for that business.
Along with waxing services, European Wax Center will also be offering eyebrow tinting at the Derby location according to owner/manager David Petty.
“We’ve been doing it for 18 years,” Petty said, “so we’ve kind of got it figured out, and we’re just excited to bring it to a new market.”