Destination Pointe

The Derby Firehouse Subs location at Destination Pointe will feature a new design aesthetic (pictured) along with the first drive-thru of any Kansas franchise.

 COURTESY

Rock Road is a booming place for business developments at present, with several new retail destinations for Derby shoppers soon to be popping up.

Among those set to bring multiple offerings is a strip mall being constructed off the corner of Patriot and Rock Road (just north of QuikTrip).

Reece Ownership

Megan and Andrew Reece will be opening their sixth Firehouse Sub franchise – along with operating the entire retail center – at the new Derby location near the corner of Patriot and Rock.
