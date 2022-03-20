Life.Church Derby (2801 N. Buckner St.) will welcome people through its doors for the first time this month, just weeks before Easter services. The third Life.Church location in the Wichita area, Life.Church Derby’s first services will be held March 27 at 10 and 11:30 a.m.
“We love being a part of this community, and everyone on our team is Derby Proud. We’re so excited to come alongside the great churches in the area to reach even more people with the hope of Jesus,” said Life.Church Derby Pastor Zach Hurley.
Life.Church is made up of people from diverse backgrounds joined together by a common mission: leading people to become fully devoted followers of Christ. The services begin with high-energy worship and feature biblical teaching from Senior Pastor Craig Groeschel. Children (birth-sixth grade) learn through the age-appropriate LifeKids curriculum created by Life.Church while adult volunteers lead discussions and care for each child.
“I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of the Life.Church team for more than seven years now, and what I love most is that this is a place where everyone can belong,” said Hurley. “No matter what you look like or where you’ve been, I know you’ll feel welcome when you walk through our doors.”
Life.Church began 26 years ago in a two-car garage and has since grown throughout 12 states. Life.Church Derby is the third location in the Wichita area, following Life.Church East Wichita (338 N. 127th St. E.) and Life.Church West Wichita (3210 N. Maize Rd.). For more information about Life.Church Derby, visit www.life.church/derby.