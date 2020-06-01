Expanding on efforts to enhance Derby as a regional destination, the city council considered a second amendment to the STAR bond project at a special meeting May 28.
Beginning with Field Station: Dinosaurs (opened in 2018), the STAR bond project grew earlier this year to include the planned Derby Sports Zone featuring outdoor tennis, sand volleyball courts and more.
The Derby Sports Zone was the first amendment (phase two) to the STAR bond project. Phase three and the second amendment would see the introduction of a rock climbing gym and covered outdoor bike park to the STAR bond district, directly east of the dinosaur park.
While the project would further the state goals of STAR bonds to generate revenue from out-of-state sources and make Kansas a destination, it would also align with Derby’s goals as they relate to the STAR bond project.
“STAR bonds, we believe, are being used as a way to further the city’s goal of becoming a family-oriented destination location,” said Marc Abbott of Derby Destination Development LLC.
ROKC, which has sites in Olathe and Kansas City, Missouri, is looking to bring a fourth location to Derby. Along with rock climbing, the business would also plan to offer food and beverage services, yoga and fitness classes, an outdoor retail shop and an attached mountain biking course.
Andrew Potter, CEO of ROKC, noted the Kansas City locations already draw customers from Lincoln, Nebraska, to Colombia, Missouri, to as far east as Ohio. Plans for the Derby location are to build an Olympic-caliber climbing course (with the sport slated to be introduced in the now 2021 games), something the STAR bond project would help facilitate to bring in even more regional and national tourism.
USA Climbing has reached out to let developers know the proposed location in Derby, as presented, would be considered for regional and national competitions – with Abbott stating it would be the only Olympic-level facility in the Midwest (among only one other USA Climbing host site currently located in Kansas).
“Having a facility like this in the Midwest would be a welcome option to all of our regional climbers,” said USA Climbing Regional Coordinator Catherine Satterwhite in an email.
“I think it’s pretty cool to have an Olympic-type anything; an olympic-type rock climbing gym is pretty exciting,” said Derby City Council member Tom Keil.
Features that would make the proposed ROKC Derby location an Olympic-caliber facility include plans to install a 55-foot wall in the rock climbing gym as well as speed climbing walls (one of three facets of the Olympic competition).
Derby City Council Member Andrew Swindle also questioned what would set ROKC Derby apart from other such facilities in the Wichita area. Potter noted many of those climbing structures feature a limited number of ropes and much shorter walls. On top of the 55-foot wall, the ROKC Derby location would feature upwards of 120 ropes to facilitate numerous climbers at a time.
Additionally, Potter noted ROKC Derby would bring on dedicated staff as route setters to customize the climbing walls – another unique feature of the facility – so they are different on every visit.
“Our experience is constantly changing. Climbs are like a puzzle,” Potter said. “They (route setters) essentially create new puzzles each week. That way, when you’re coming back in as a member, it’s a new experience each time.”
Similarly, plans for the covered outdoor bike park – attached to the gym and featuring a rough terrain course for mountain bikes – are to bring in regional competitions and offer an element of customizability (through an adaptable course surface) that will allow the experience to be different every time.
Between the rock climbing, outdoor bike park, fitness courses and food and retail services, those elements together are something Potter said makes ROKC facilities special and adds to that re-gional draw.
Projections reported by Abbott show the rock climbing gym bringing in 120,000 visitors annually at full build-out – as well as adding 127 permanent jobs in the community.
The Derby City Council adopted a resolution approving the proposed second STAR bond project plan amendment and third amendment for the master development agreement for construction of the phase three rock climbing gym project.
With that approval, the council also voted to amend Resolution 8-2020 authorizing the offering for sale of Series 2020 STAR Bonds. The initial resolution intended to use $8.1 million for the ap-proved phase two project (Derby Sports Zone), while the amended resolution will include $4.5 million in STAR bonds for the phase three rock climbing gym project. The amended resolution was approved, with stipulations for the aggregate principal of the Series 2020 STAR Bonds not to exceed $17.5 million and interest cost not to exceed six percent.