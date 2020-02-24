Plans call for Derby to get a new church – and it will be a large one, too.
The church is planned for land north of the Kwik Shop at Buckner and West Patriot and under a site plan submitted and approved by the Derby Planning Commission at its Feb. 20 meeting. The building, which will be as high as 34 feet in places, will be 43,783 square feet. It will seat 756 people and there will be 400 parking spaces on the seven-acre site.
The exact name of the church and its organizers was kept under wraps at the meeting. It submitted its documents under the name of W. Patriot Ave. LLC.
However, indications are that it should be Edmond, Okla.-based evangelical Life.Church, which touts a possible future Derby location on its website at www.life.church/cities.
On the website, it features a photo of The Lodge at Warren Riverview Park and the Arkansas River. It also lists 17 other “future cities of interests” for its churches. The group uses a period between “life” and “church,” as there are numerous other similarly named churches, but is pronounced simply as Life Church.
Architect for the project is Small Architects, also based in Edmond, Okla. Adding credence to the Life.Church connection is that it lists Life.Church in multiple locations as clients on its website. The landscape architects and another engineering group involved also are from Oklahoma.
Building should be ready in 2021
A civil engineer for the project, Turner VandenBorn of Wallace Engineering in Oklahoma City, said he was limited in what he could discuss about the church project, management members and their mission, but was able to talk about the site selection.
One attractive point, he said, is that not only is the land available, all the utilities, such as water and power, along with sewer connections, are in place, speeding up the development process. Work could begin as early as May and be finished sometime early next year, he said.
“It should be great for the city and everyone is excited about it,” he said.
There are three Life.Churches in Kansas, two in Wichita and one in Overland Park. Online, the church officials state their slogan of “one church, multiple locations,” that meet in different areas of the United States and throughout the world electronically.
Life.Church was founded in 1996 by Craig Groeschel, its senior pastor. As of April 2019, there are 34 Life.Church locations in 10 U.S. states; most in the Midwest United States, centered primarily around the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan areas. In April 2006, the church established an online service that broadcasts weekly, interactive worship services live over the internet.
Some 42 percent of Evangelical churches such as Life.Church are likely to be growing compared to 34 percent of their mainline counterparts, according to Christianity Today International. Also, only 23 percent of average worship attendance of 50 or less report growth, while 59 percent of churches with 250 or more at worship state they are increasing in size.
Zoning not an issue for church
The church’s site is in a general business district, so the land won’t have to be rezoned as that classification permits religious buildings.
One point that could have been an issue in that part of Derby is what is known as an accident potential zone, or spaces that have been determined by the U.S. Air Force to be areas that have “a measurable potential” for being the site of aircraft accidents because of the flight patterns of nearby McConnell Air Force Base.
Derby has adopted zoning regulations that prohibit or limit residential, institutional, and certain commercial uses within those zones.
One of the zones is on the west side of the site; however, the church itself will not encroach into it.
A point that Assistant City Planner Everett Haynes made in his report was that plans are going well beyond what is required for parking, translating into a situation in which the church attendees will likely not need to seek parking on the street or elsewhere.
The city is requiring 189 spaces, but the 400 stalls far exceeds that quota.
The church also will be planting 22 shade trees at the site, again exceeding requirements.
Derby has had issues with flooding during heavy rains and, in that regard, drainage for the development area was designed during its platting process. Church drainage will be directed to the northwest to an existing detention basin north of Lowe’s.