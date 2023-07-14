As of July 12, the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission officially approved plans for the new Golden Circle Project to bring a historical horse racing casino to the former Wichita Greyhound Park property in Park City. The three-floor casino facility will feature 1,000 historical horse racing machines, similar to slots.
The Ruffin Group, which owns the former Greyhound Park property, also announced plans for a 100-room hotel, country-themed nightclub, entertainment amphitheater and multiple dining options at the Golden Circle location.