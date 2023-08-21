For those looking for customizable space, My Extra Garage (MEG) seeks to meet the needs of those in Derby market and beyond.
With the Planning Commission approving a site plan (subject to staff comments) at its Aug. 17 meeting, the path has been cleared for My Extra Garage to set up shop at 2919 N. Commerce Drive just north of Lowe’s.
During the meeting, staff noted the business was most comparable to mini-storage units, but owner/proprietor Jay Ablah said the My Extra Garage spaces offer much more.
“These are man caves; they’re he caves, she caves,” Ablah said of the MEG units. “I’ve seen ones where a lady makes her jewelry to take to [craft shows]. It can be your exercise room; it can be literally anything you want it to be.”
Having visited several across the country, Ablah said he has seen some set up as collector display spaces for classic cars while he highlighted one in Tulsa, Okla., that the buyer converted into an authentic Irish pub (with bars, chandeliers, TVs, etc.) specifically for an enhanced game day-viewing experience. He noted he has already talked to one potential buyer who is looking at converting a unit for office space.
Current plans are to construct a 96-unit storage facility across five buildings, with units ranging in size from 625 to 1,500 square feet. Unlike mini-storage units, Ablah pointed out the MEG spaces each have pre-plumbed bathrooms, heating and air, electric, finished floors and the ability to install mezzanines – making them more similar to a condominium. All walls are also removable so buyers are able to combine units if desired for “100% flexibility.”
Ablah noted he has seen similar storage spaces popping up across the country. In Wichita, there have been a couple (i.e., Exec U Store) similar businesses to start up recently, but staff confirmed this would be a new type of business in Derby.
“We don’t have any uses like this in Derby; this would be the first one,” said Everett Haynes, assistant city planner.
Compared to similar concepts (with matching aesthetics), Ablah said the My Extra Garage facility is intended to be more accessible to the middle class – planning to offer units at half the price per square foot of those he personally currently utilizes in Tulsa.
Due to its location in the McConnell Air Force Base’s accident potential zone, there are some restrictions on use – primarily that no overnight stays are allowed in the units.
Knowing the number of restrictions put in place by homeowners associations in communities like Derby, the need for a facility like this was apparent to Ablah. While Derby is one of the smaller markets My Extra Garage plans to operate in, the Wichita-based businessman saw it as a good place to start.
“We’re planning on building 100 of these facilities nationally within the next 15 years,” Ablah said. “Derby’s a great place to test it; a lot of people in Derby have toys.”
One thing Ablah did point out with similar businesses across the country and in Wichita is that the popularity of such units is growing – with many selling out of space within the first year (or less).
Given the proximity to multiple home improvements stores, Ablah said My Extra Garage sees the Derby location as the perfect property and is looking forward to launching the chain here. While there are a few items to work out with staff regarding plans, including a lot split to secure, construction of the units is planned to start in October.