What do you do in the midst of a pandemic, with limited outlets for activity? The answer was obvious for Marie Wilson and Zack Querubin – you start a business.
A former Derby resident, Wilson noted she, Querubin and their family have been heavily quarantined from the start of the pandemic, as one of their sons has an immunodeficiency.
Looking for a project they could take on together, the snacking habits of another child sparked an idea and Narwhal Nuggets – a freeze-dried candy company – was launched by Wilson and Querubin out of their Wichita home in October 2020.
“We wanted to do something with the kids and we happened to have a freeze dryer because our daughter likes freeze-dried fruit, so we decided to start freeze-drying the candy,” Wilson said.
Once Wilson and Querubin purchased the freeze dryer, the latter joined some Facebook groups and noticed a number of posts about freeze-drying candy.
Initially, Wilson (a teacher in Wichita Public Schools) took some of the freeze-dried candy with her to her job where it gained popularity – so much so that selling it became the next logical step.
Narwhal Nuggets now offers a wide range of freeze-dried candies including several varieties of flavored taffy, Skittles, Starburst, Jolly Ranchers, sour gummy worms and much more – though having only one freeze dryer has limited the experimentation with homemade concoctions, Querubin noted.
“Mainly, we’ve seen a lot of people selling it online through Etsy and things like that. We just wanted to keep it local,” Wilson said. “That’s why we’ve been trying to sell it locally through Facebook, at the flea market and things like that.”
Currently, Narwhal Nuggets fulfills orders online through Facebook and its products are sold at The Enchanted Mermaid store in Wichita, with the company remaining the go-to for freeze-dried candy in the area.
Wilson and Querubin have also begun operating a booth at the Wichita Flea Market at the Kansas Star Casino (which will return Feb. 20 and 21) and plans are in the works to add a second freeze dryer to the operation within the next month. With that will come the opportunity for Narwhal Nuggets to expand their offerings and the company is also looking to join the vendor list at Kansas Grown Farmers Markets – both in Wichita and Derby.
“Once we have the other machine we’ll also start doing fruits and vegetables, venturing out on those, to kind of have the candies and some healthier snacks as well,” Querubin said. “If it continues to go well, I don’t see why we would stop doing it.”
So far, Narwhal Nuggets has fulfilled well over 1,000 orders since the start of the business – and Wilson and Querubin’s children have been heavily involved in all aspects of that. From prepping to packaging to keeping inventory, even counting the money.
As a unit, sales is not the only goal of the family business – as the team behind Narwhal Nuggets also has its eyes on a sweet reward.
“We’re looking forward to a post-COVID vacation. That’s one big motivating factor for all of us,” Wilson said. “We’re saving toward that, so they’re counting the money and seeing how much more money we need for our vacation.”
Having such a unique product, Wilson noted it has been a pleasure seeing how people react to Narwhal Nuggets.
Some use the freeze-dried taffy as a flavor additive in hot cocoa or coffee. Querubin noted the candies have also been a boon to local bakers, while Wilson pointed out that freeze-drying the candy also makes some of the products (taffy, Jolly Ranchers, etc.) more accessible to those with disabilities, those with braces or those who simply have trouble chewing.
“People enjoy using them in different ways,” Wilson said. “It’s pretty fun to watch people and how they use them and eat them.”
While worried the freeze-dried candy products might be a fad, demand has held up for Narwhal Nuggets so far – especially around Christmas. Querubin noted the company now has regular customers and also has a lot of requests for special orders (birthdays, baby showers, etc.).
For more information on the full line of products, visit the Narwhal Nuggets Facebook page.