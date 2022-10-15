As the “Cheers” theme song indelibly states, sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, whether that’s a neighborhood bar – or brewery.
Husband and wife Adam and Hannah Clark will certainly have name recognition at First Man Brewery (437 E. Madison Ave.), as the local residents recently established the business – the first of its kind in Derby – and celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 13.
The Clarks are Derby through and through and actually met at St. Mary’s Catholic School when it was located at the current site of Madison Avenue Central Park – sitting directly across from First Man Brewery. Building on that connection, a portion of the seating installed along the west side of the brewery are benches from the original school.
Along with the location being a perfect fit, the brewery was a logical evolution after Adam began home brewing in 2015, inviting friends and family to try his creations every week.
“The gatherings progressively grew and the positive feedback solidified our belief that we could open a brewery,” the Clarks said.
Strengthening those ties to St. Mary’s and the Clarks’ Catholic roots, First Man Brewery’s name is a riff on Adam and the Garden of Eden – with several of the beers also named after saints.
Brewing in smaller batches, Adam noted, gives an opportunity to be versatile and experimental with the brewery’s offerings. While First Man Brewery will have standard light, dark and hoppy beers, the Clarks are also fostering a collaborative environment to keep the taps and ideas flowing.
“First Man staff will also be making contributions to the brewing process, so it will always be fresh,” the Clarks said. “We’re very excited for our Norwegian lager and amber on tap now, and our porter and pumpkin ale coming soon.”
With a combined 15-plus years in the food industry, brewery ownership was not much of a stretch for the Clarks – and much of their staff carries over from their previous work stops. While Adam serves as master brewer, Hannah – who also runs a professional photography company – directed many of the artistic and aesthetic aspects of the business.
Taking over the former Blue Dragon Books space, there were some major renovations to make room for a brewing area, walk-in cooler, bar, kitchen and second bathroom – with a new patio also added outside on the east side of the building.
Due to permitting, beer is not yet allowed on the east patio, but a temporary patio has been set up to the north until that issue is resolved.
Along with beer (which is also offered in cans to go), First Man Brewery will serve food from its kitchen in the future – with the menu still to be determined. In the interim, the brewery will be hosting food trucks on site. As artists themselves, the Clarks also want to host live music on the patios and have local art on display – with the brewery partnering on Derby’s final upcoming Third Thursday event on Oct. 20.
Starting Oct. 19, normal business hours at First Man Brewery will be 3-10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3-11 p.m. Fridays and noon-11 p.m. on Saturdays. Those hours are subject to change pending beer availability.
Natives of Derby, the Clarks noted they have received tremendous local support in establishing First Man Brewery and they want to pay that back – striving to create “a convenient place to grab a beer” and true familial atmosphere.
“Raising four children,” the Clarks said, “it was important to us that everyone feel welcome here.”