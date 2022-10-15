FM Brewery

Master brewer Adam Clark displays the Brown Ground brown ale – one of several selections currently on tap at Derby’s First Man Brewery.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

As the “Cheers” theme song indelibly states, sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, whether that’s a neighborhood bar – or brewery.

Husband and wife Adam and Hannah Clark will certainly have name recognition at First Man Brewery (437 E. Madison Ave.), as the local residents recently established the business – the first of its kind in Derby – and celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 13.

FM Brewery 3

Mike Mott (front middle), Randy Landen (to his right) and Jane Mott (front left) sample a variety of beers offered at First Man Brewery during its grand opening.
FM Brewery 2

Adam and Hannah Clark are shown with their children at the grand opening of First Man Brewery on Oct. 13. The couple noted they are striving to create a family-friendly environment at their business.
