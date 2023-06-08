Prairie Home Scattering Garden

When the time comes to select a final resting place for a loved one, it’s easy to just consider only what in the past has been quite traditional. But today, with the increase in cremation services, many of those traditional burial methods aren’t in demand like they used to be.

A 2019 study indicated that the national rate of cremation will be over 70 percent by 2030. In Sedgwick County, cremations today already out number traditional burial methods.

0
0
0
0
0