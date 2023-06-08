When the time comes to select a final resting place for a loved one, it’s easy to just consider only what in the past has been quite traditional. But today, with the increase in cremation services, many of those traditional burial methods aren’t in demand like they used to be.
A 2019 study indicated that the national rate of cremation will be over 70 percent by 2030. In Sedgwick County, cremations today already out number traditional burial methods.
Halfway between Derby and Rose Hill on Madison or 79th street South, you will find a place that respects the natural, peaceful and personal process of saying goodbye to a lost loved one.
Driving by you will see a 40 acre field of which the north and west sides make up the L-shaped cemetery. Natural native prairie grasses, hundreds of trees, mounds of growing flowers and a variety of birds and wildlife make up the surroundings in the unique and inviting landscape which is Prairie Home Scattering Garden.
Prairie Home Scattering Garden gives families the choice to gently scatter a loved ones’ cremated ashes to the wind in a calm and serene environment. And it is nothing like a traditional cemetery.
Families will also discover Prairie Home Scattering Garden is a more ecologically friendly option, as opposed to traditional burial methods of which can consume large volumes of natural resources.
The staff will guide you on how to scatter the remains or if you chose inurnment, they can provide a biodegradable urn. Which is a biodegradable bag for the ashes. Families can put personal notes in the bag to their loved one and it can all be buried with a marble engraved stone, mounted flush to the ground, making the resting place maintenance free.
Those who choose to scatter to the wind, will also have their loved ones’ name and other desired information engraved on a plaque placed at the cemetery.
One of the best benefits for choosing Prairie Home Scattering Garden is the thousands of dollars families save over traditional funerals and burial services. Average traditional services can run $10,000 to $15,000, which can be three to five times the cost of Prairie Home Scattering Garden.
Walk amongst the natural beauty with your loved one. Talk to them in a landscape of peace and serenity. And let the wind guide the path of their soul. The time has come. Families can choose a natural, economical and personal process of eternal rest and remembrance for a loved one with Prairie Home Scattering Garden.