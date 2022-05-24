Service has been at the core of Jenny Foster-Farquhar’s work wherever she has gone. Born and raised in Derby (graduating from Derby High), Foster-Farquhar is looking forward to bringing that spirit to her hometown and joining city staff as the new Director of Senior Services and Transportation, officially taking over the position as of May 16.
Prior to coming to work for the city, Foster-Farquhar was with Interim HeathCare as part of its COVID-19 response team for Sedgwick County Health Department. Before that, she had plenty of experience working with seniors while at Catholic Charities (Diocese of Wichita) as the Director of Adult Day Services – helping support seniors with Alzheimers. She had also been a leader with that program before serving as director, running the foster grandparent program as well.
Given additional stints at KETCH, Starkey, ResCare and Mosaic of South Central Kansas, serving others has been a key trait of Foster-Farquhar’s career, and she sees those diverse experiences helping her step into her new role with the city.
“I have an administrative background, I have a program planning background, and I have a lot of knowledge about community resources within Sedgwick County and other areas that I think will really benefit this position,” Foster-Farquhar said. “Trying to utilize the skills that I have to benefit others is really what I’m passionate about and that’s what really drew me even into this role.”
Foster-Farquhar noted she spent time with her father at Georgetown Village (where he worked) while growing up and her mother was a nurse, so she had strong family connections tied to helping people – which also bled over into civic engagement outside of work.
While Foster-Farquhar and her husband initially moved to Minnesota after graduating from Kansas State University, it didn’t take long for the pair to be drawn back to Derby.
Now, working for the city Foster-Farquhar is looking forward to letting that passion for the Derby community spill over into her work life in an effort to make both the senior center and the community overall a better place that continues to grow. For the senior center, that includes creating some new outlets.
“I would really like to develop potentially some new partnerships, some new connections for the city of Derby with the senior center as well as Derby Dash,” Foster-Farquhar said. “I would love the opportunity to expand some of the services we have.”
Starting out, there are some set tasks for Foster-Farquhar to tackle coming in – including finalizing the senior center’s accreditation process and continuing to push forward with the community garden. After that and familiarizing herself with both staff and senior center members, she admitted she is looking forward to getting back into programming and supporting the community in that way.
“I’m just so thrilled to be here. I’m excited to be a part of the city of Derby. I’m excited to bring my skillset to the services we provide,” Foster-Farquhar said. “I have always been of service to other people. While I enjoyed the work that I was doing with Interim HealthCare … I missed the connections and serving people directly, meeting people where they’re at. I feel like this role gives me an opportunity to do that.”
“Jenny’s wide array of experiences will certainly benefit the city of Derby, the Derby Senior Center and the Derby Dash,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus. “She is ready to come in and hit the ground running.”