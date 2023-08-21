My Extra Garage

My Extra Garage is set to bring fully customizable storage space – for RVs, boats and more – to a new facility just north of Lowe’s in Derby.

 COURTESY

For those looking for customizable space, My Extra Garage (MEG) seeks to meet the needs of those in Derby market and beyond.

With the Planning Commission approving a site plan (subject to staff comments) at its Aug. 17 meeting, the path has been cleared for My Extra Garage to set up shop at 2919 N. Commerce Drive just north of Lowe’s.

