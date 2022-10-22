KMTA Award 1

Owner and founder of Derby’s Musical Offerings Annetta Smith-Frankel recently received the Music Teacher of the Year award from the KMTA.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Teaching music lessons for a little over 40 years seems “a little unreal” to Annetta Smith-Frankel, but the passion of the owner/founder of Musical Offerings remains strong. 

Smith-Frankel’s unwavering dedication to music education was recently recognized by the Kansas Music Teachers Association. The KMTA named her teacher of the year at the annual conference held in Newton in September.

KMTA Award 2

Smith-Frankel is shown working with one of her dozen students during a piano lesson.
