Teaching music lessons for a little over 40 years seems “a little unreal” to Annetta Smith-Frankel, but the passion of the owner/founder of Musical Offerings remains strong.
Smith-Frankel’s unwavering dedication to music education was recently recognized by the Kansas Music Teachers Association. The KMTA named her teacher of the year at the annual conference held in Newton in September.
While attending Wichita State University and pursuing a degree in music education, Derby native Smith-Frankel started teaching private lessons.
“I had thought that I would teach in the public schools then I found that just wasn’t my love,” Smith-Frankel said. “I didn’t enjoy it as much as I do the private teaching.”
Outside of a stretch at a shop in Newton, the majority of Smith-Frankel’s 40 years have been spent teaching at Musical Offerings (which she operates with her husband, Richard Frankel).
Primarily, Smith-Frankel teaches piano lessons – having gone on to earn a master’s of music performance in piano pedagogy from WSU. Having played additional instruments growing up, the Derby High grad also teaches violin and viola lessons.
Having a strong kindermusik program, Smith-Frankel doesn’t worry about teaching the younger children. Typically, she will start lessons with students from 7 on up, and having taught as long as she has “anything goes.” Her two dozen current students range from age 7 to adult, with a similarly wide variety of experience levels, but with each she noted she hopes to foster that same passion for music she holds.
“When they come to me, I want them to feel like they can always be a part of music no matter their age or their level,” Smith-Frankel said.
In private lessons, Smith-Frankel admitted she has found her niche and enjoys her work and helping students succeed – whether that is helping a casual musician learn their favorite song or high school students prepare for competitions.
Currently, Smith-Frankel said she has three students getting ready for a concerto competitions. Given the length of the pieces and the memorization requirement, she noted preparations for such competitions normally start six months in advance.
Between those competitions and the senior recitals put on by some recently graduated students, given all the work, Smith-Frankel said it is rewarding to see the fruits of their labor realized.
Now, the KMTA has realized the fruits of Smith-Frankel’s labor with the Outstanding Teacher award. She joked that if you stick around long enough, you’re able to get an award like this. While she was surprised by the award, she noted being the beneficiary of so many great teachers through the years she was inspired to pay that forward.
“First, I about fell off my chair when they told me at a meeting last spring that they were going to nominate me. It’s such a huge honor because so many of the teachers that I have seen who’ve received this over the years, they’ve even been my professors,” Smith-Frankel said. “Whenever they would call and say, ‘Annetta, could you accept this position at the state level or president of this, that and the other,’ I thought how could I say no?”
Smith-Frankel said the award is a “shot in the arm” and gives her motivation to be creative with her teaching. While she understands not all students will go on to be professional musicians, she said music can help no matter their aspirations and she hopes to impress that upon her students.
“I just hope that they always love music and find a way to make their own music because I think it is therapy and stress-relieving,” Smith-Frankel said. “I feel like it’s a lifelong skill that they will always be able to use no matter how old they are or where they end up.”