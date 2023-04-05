HHR Fundraiser 1

Attendees to the Derby Historical Museum’s Horses, Hats and Roses fundraiser on May 6 will have the opportunity to get a photo with a live thoroughbred and jockey as part of the festivities.

 FILE

There are few events that encapsulate the excitement of spring quite like the Kentucky Derby. For 149 years this bastion of southern gentility has been known as much for its celebrated traditions as it is the actual race.

Locally, residents can share in a little of the Kentucky Derby excitement by attending the second annual Horses, Hats and Roses fundraiser being held in support of the Derby Historical Society and Museum. The event will take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 6 at the Hubbard Arts Center, 309 N. Woodlawn.

HHR Fundraiser 2

Guest got decked out and into the spirit for last year's Horses, Hats and Roses fundraiser.
0
0
0
0
0