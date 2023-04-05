There are few events that encapsulate the excitement of spring quite like the Kentucky Derby. For 149 years this bastion of southern gentility has been known as much for its celebrated traditions as it is the actual race.
Locally, residents can share in a little of the Kentucky Derby excitement by attending the second annual Horses, Hats and Roses fundraiser being held in support of the Derby Historical Society and Museum. The event will take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 6 at the Hubbard Arts Center, 309 N. Woodlawn.
Organizer and museum volunteer Bill Smith said the program won’t vary from the successful event held in 2022. The event centers on the Kentucky Derby tradition of wearing your finest hats, sipping mint juleps and cheering on your favorite horse. The Derby race will be simulcast at the fundraiser, which includes a Southern-style dinner. There will also be an opportunity to take a photo with a live thoroughbred horse and jockey. The event, which is emceed by Rob McDonald of the Derby Recreation Commission, will have games, prize drawings and raffle baskets.
“It’s just a good time and we hope everyone will come out and support the museum,” Smith said.
As space is limited, potential attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets early, which can be picked up at the door the night of the event.
Cost is $75 per ticket or $600 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased through museum board members, by calling 316-788-1797, or online at derbykshistorymuseum.org.
Horses, Hats and Roses is one of two annual fundraisers the museum relies on for operational costs as no public funds are used to support the museum, just donations. The other event is the Christmas Tree Gala fundraiser held in December.