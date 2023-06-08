It’s not unusual to hear residents of Copperstone Retirement, Derby’s independent senior living community, talk about the experience of making the transition from their homes to Copperstone. You’ll hear some say it was the best move they ever made or wishing they had done it sooner. Others say they were surprised how comfortable the other residents made them feel when they came.
No matter what you might hear in the conversations, one of the top suggestions they have for those considering a move, is not to wait too long and do it before you are forced to move.
As we age changes in health become more unpredictable. Residents agree that it’s best to be in a place before the time comes when it becomes difficult to perform the duties of keeping up a home, cooking meals and more. Being forced to leave your home rapidly just adds additional stress to any move.
Copperstone Apartment offers amenities that eliminate the daily burdens of life. Residents receive daily well balanced meals, regular housekeeping and linen services, all maintenance services and daily visits by staff. Plus, water, sewer, gas, cable and trash services are all included in your rent.
Floor plans include studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. Some apartments are equipped with convenient walk in showers. Residents have access to free laundry services and apartments are complete with convenient decks or patios.
Safety and security are of top priority at Copperstone. Entry from the outside is secure and requires a accepted access. The recent installation of a modern fire extinguishing sprinkler system includes each apartment and inside living areas.
Securing your spot at Copperstone Independent Retirement community early has financial benefits too. You can plan your budget before you arrive with a secured monthly rent payment. And Copperstone’s reasonable rate structures can save you thousands over other options with similar amenities.
Research has shown that seniors can live longer and remain healthier when they live in an environment that offers socialization and activities. And today, residents of Copperstone are great examples of that.
Daily activities of all kinds, shopping trips and occasional special outings are things that keep Copperstone residents connected and engaged. Having a new friend that you can share life stories with ends
up being one of the biggest benefits residents of Copperstone talk about.
Call Copperstone Manager Mary Allen today for a tour and lunch. Then become part of the Copperstone family and you’ll see why smiles are a part of every day.