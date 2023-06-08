Copperstone shower

It’s not unusual to hear residents of Copperstone Retirement, Derby’s independent senior living community, talk about the experience of making the transition from their homes to Copperstone. You’ll hear  some say it was the best move they ever made or wishing they had done it sooner. Others say they were surprised how comfortable the other residents made them feel when they came.

No matter what you might hear in the conversations, one of the top suggestions they have for those considering a move, is not to wait too long and do it before you are forced to move.

Copperstone of Derby
