At their Nov. 12 meeting, Derby Board of Education members heard results from an employee satisfaction survey meant to evaluate retention.
Andy Koenigs, assistant superintendent of human resources, said the district received 654 responses on the survey, which was conducted throughout October. Overall, that’s 56.6 percent of the district’s employees.
Out of the 654 responses, 359 were certified employees, 259 were classified, and 36 were administrators.
“So I felt really good about the response rate for a voluntary survey,” Koenigs said. “And we had some classified directors that did a really nice job of helping their employees get to fill out that survey.”
The survey had 12 questions that asked respondents to select an answer on a Likert scale, which plots responses on a 5-point scale from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree.” The last three questions were open-ended.
The survey questions were as follows:
- I know what is expected of me at work.
- I have the materials and equipment I need to do my work correctly.
- At work, I have the opportunity to do what I do best every day.
- I have received recognition or praise from my supervisor for doing good work.
- My supervisor, or someone at work, seems to care about me as a person.
- There is someone at work who encourages my development.
- At work, my opinions seem to matter.
- The mission of the school district makes me feel my job is important.
- My co-workers are committed to doing quality work.
- I have friends (or a best friend) at work.
- In the last six months, someone at work has talked to me about my progress.
- In the last year, I have had opportunities at work to learn and grow.
- Things that make Derby Public Schools a great place to work
- Things that Derby Public Schools could improve upon at work
- Other comments I would like to share
Similar to the district’s annual safety and security survey, Koenigs said the goal is for a combined 80% of respondents to select the two “agree” options in each question — with less than 20% of respondents selecting the two “disagree” options.
Any question with 20 percent or more in the two “disagree” options could indicate an area of concern, Koenigs said.
Employee responses were completely confidential and anonymous.
Board Member Matt Hoag said he thought response data to the statement “I feel valued and appreciated at work” was significant. A combined 67% of employees agreed or strongly agreed, 21.5% were neutral, and a combined 11.5% disagreed or strongly disagreed.
“That one is such a challenging one, right? Because the concept of value can be very personal,” he said. “Just the fact that there’s 67% percent there … that’s pretty impressive.”
Board President Tina Prunier said response data to the question “At work, my opinions seem to matter,” stood out to her. That was one of the survey questions with the highest percentage of respondents in the two “disagree” categories — with a combined 16.2%.
“Are they feeling micromanaged? Are they not feeling appreciated at the end of the day?” Prunier asked rhetorically. “What is it that we can do going forward to make that number go down?”
Koenigs said each building would receive a breakdown of how their employees responded to the survey, so they can compare that information to the district’s overall data.
“It’s really at the building level and at the department level where this data’s going to be the most impactful for our working conditions,” Koenigs said.
See the full survey results below.