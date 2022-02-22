WICHITA – “Kansas Beats the Virus” (KBTV) – a public health partnership between the Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) – recently reached the end of its nearly 14-month run as a statewide, public health intervention to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas. Between May 1 and December 31, 2021, the second phase of the effort resulted in 1,162 Kansans serving as conveners and partners to implement 1,010 unique action projects that reached an estimated 1.35 million Kansans across the state.
“Kansas Beats the Virus was an extraordinary effort that relied upon the participation of our statewide network of partners and 12,000 leadership program graduates. Because of their dedication and tenacity, we surpassed our goal of launching 1,000 action projects across Kansas during the second and final phase of this initiative in 2021,” said Julia Fabris McBride, vice president of the Kansas Leadership Center.
The first phase of KBTV took place during the last six weeks of 2020. At that time, nearly 4,600 Kansans participated in community meetings that resulted in creating 827 action projects.
To continue the momentum, Kansas Beats the Virus was extended in 2021 for a second phase as a more robust mass action civic engagement effort focused on the goal of launching 1,000 community-based action projects in just eight months.
“At the end of 2020, the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on racially and ethnically diverse populations became clear. We also knew from research conducted by KLC’s Third Floor Research that tapping into personal networks makes all the difference in engagement on community issues. With these factors in mind, our efforts in 2021 allowed for a racially and ethnically diverse group of community members to be reached, engaged and energized to take on this initiative,” said Dennis Clary, director of custom civic engagement at the Kansas Leadership Center.
In 2021, KLC called on partners, alumni, and existing and new friends to recruit untapped communities in the “movable middle,” and engaged with referrals from local, civically engaged community members across Kansas. These networks convened and facilitated meetings with neighbors and community members with the purpose of creating action projects that encouraged COVID-19 testing and vaccination as well as distributing PPE.
The following is a sample of action projects that emerged from local meetings:
• The Wichita Black Nurses Association partnered with St. Mark United Methodist Church in Wichita to host a vaccination clinic.
• Personal Touch Events provided N95 masks to Cloud County Community College nursing students.
• New Bethel Church in Wyandotte County celebrated its 73rd anniversary with a block party and classical/sports car show while providing COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
Of the 1,010 action projects launched across Kansas, a majority (53%) of the participants were racially and ethnically diverse. While Kansans from 24 counties completed action projects in their local communities, 94% of the action projects were completed in just three counties: Sedgwick (420), Shawnee (337) and Wyandotte (81).
To support the implementation of their community action projects, groups could apply for a mini grant of up to $2,000. A total of $1,425,000 was made available through federal funding. In addition, some groups used their own funds to purchase supplies and printing or sought out in-kind donations from local businesses.
“The financial support and human resource support provided to the Wichita Black Nurses Association by the Kansas Beats the Virus initiative empowered us; like Florence Nightingale of long ago, we fearlessly served the Wichita community during the COVID-19 pandemic. We not only have a dream we have a plan!” said Peggy Jones-Foxx, president and CEO of the Wichita Black Nurses Association.
The 2021 Kansas Beats the Virus effort resulted in an estimated outreach to 1.35 million Kansans among 24 counties, 1,097 meetings completed, 1,010 action projects launched, 934 projects awarded funds, and $1,424,343 distributed in mini grants.