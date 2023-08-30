As part of the newly-approved 2024 city budget, more funding was flagged for Derby’s Neighborhood Maintenance Grant Program. The amount available to assist local homeowners was doubled form $25,000 to $50,000 starting next January.
Since retooling the program, which aims to assist lower-income homeowners in maintaining and reinvesting in their properties, neighborhood grants have been highly utilized. Funds offered through the fund were exhausted in 2022 and in 2023 – with four months to spare.
Eligible improvement projects covered by the grant include siding, paint, windows, doors, roofs, decks, garages and more. Owners with a total household income at or below 250% of the previous year’s federal poverty level and who are current on real estate taxes/property insurance can qualify for the grants.
Grants cover 75% of eligible costs associated with the improvement projects up to a maximum of $5,000. Five of the maximum grants have been given out since 2022 and with the program’s growing popularity, expansion was a natural choice for the city.
“We felt there was a need in Derby because the housing study completed last year showed that a program like this (reinvestment in current housing stock in Derby and more affordable housing) would benefit Derby,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus. “This program is one way to help low to moderate-income individuals maintain their housing in good condition, which benefits them and surrounding property values as well.”
In line with the city’s comprehensive plan, the Neighborhood Maintenance Grant Program was seen as a way to invest in local homes and preserve affordable housing in the community.
According to Mangus, this may also not be the end of the program’s growth.
“We are very excited about the success of the program and how it has been utilized. These projects are not huge in scale but add up to positive improvements all throughout the community,” Mangus said. “In the future, we will continue to analyze funding levels and what’s eligible to be used in the program to ensure we are making a positive community impact.”