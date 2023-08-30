Neighborhood Maintenance Funding

A total of 15 homes have taken advantage of funding available through the city’s Neighborhood Maintenance Grant Program since 2022, including this one located on Derby Hills Drive – one of four to receive a max grant. More funding is set to be offered through the program starting in 2024.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

As part of the newly-approved 2024 city budget, more funding was flagged for Derby’s Neighborhood Maintenance Grant Program. The amount available to assist local homeowners was doubled form $25,000 to $50,000 starting next January.

Since retooling the program, which aims to assist lower-income homeowners in maintaining and reinvesting in their properties, neighborhood grants have been highly utilized. Funds offered through the fund were exhausted in 2022 and in 2023 – with four months to spare.

