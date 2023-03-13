U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) recently signed on to cosponsor the Military Spouse Hiring Act, legislation introduced to amend the tax code and incentivize businesses to hire military spouses.
According to a survey by Blue Star Families, military spouse employment is the top issue impacting active duty families and the top contributor to financial stress among military families. Military spouses consistently experience unemployment rates substantially higher than the national rate (due to frequent moves), and two thirds of employed active duty military spouses report underemployment.