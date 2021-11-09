While most recently zoned as multi-family residential (R-3), a lot in Derby’s Hendricks Addition – near the intersection of Windmill and Rock roads – is undergoing change once again.
The Derby Planning Commission approved the most recent request for the lot in question (to the north of Windmill Road) to be rezoned to B-3 for general business at its Nov. 4 meeting. After being rezoned to B-3 initially in 1988, the lot was replatted and rezoned back to R-3 within the last few years before the commission’s latest action.
A zone change was requested to facilitate construction of an office and retail development on the 2.5-acre lot. While business is at the heart of the intended development, assistant city planner Everett Haynes noted that the new zoning regulations being considered would still allow for residential development as well.
“The intention is to promote mixed-use development in the city,” Haynes said. “You could see, perhaps, a shop on the ground floor of a building with apartments above.”
Generally, planning commission members were in agreement with the findings of fact presented by city staff regarding the zone change. One item a number of commissioners wanted clarity on, though, was what this action would mean for the completion of Sunset Drive and if that was discussed in the last rezoning.
“Yes, Sunset Drive will be complete, it just has not been triggered yet,” Haynes said.
Once development begins, Haynes noted that will trigger a resolution to finish Sunset Drive (northwest of the lot in question) and make it a two-way street connecting to Meadowlark.
While the future land use map denotes the property in question as medium density residential, Haynes pointed out that map acts as a generalized guide. The zone change would fit with the surrounding area, and also still allow for residential development under the new regulations.
“Properties farther to the north and south are identified as commercial,” Haynes said. “This commercial classification can be reasonably extended to the subject property and remain consistent with the goals and intent of the future land use map.”
The planning commission ultimately voted 6-0 to forward a recommendation of approval to the city council to change the zoning district of Lot 3, Block A in the Hendricks Addition from R-3 to B-3.