U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), along with Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.), recently introduced legislation intended to bolster and attract new air service to small communities across the country.
The Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) was designed to allow small airports to apply for grants to help support and draw air carrier service to their airports. Sens. Moran and Tester’s legislation, the Small Community Air Service Enhancement Act, will improve the SCASDP by increasing available funding for this competitive program and ensuring airports that have experienced a significant reduction in air service are prioritized.