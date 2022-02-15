Moran, Estes announce additional grants for Kansas aviation manufacturers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Congressman Ron Estes (KS-04) recently announced $771,975 more in grants for aviation manufacturers through the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) program. These funds will help Kansas aviation employers retain 39 employees.
After receiving the first and second rounds of grant applications, the AMJP application was reopened to allow more businesses to apply. Grant recipients from the third round of applications included Derby’s Clearwater Engineering along with Absolute Dimensions (Wichita)
CMJ Manufacturing (Mulvane), Etezazi Industries (Wichita), Maxima Precision (Wichita), R&R Holdings (Wichita) and Raptor Manufacturing (Wichita).
The AMJP program was created by legislation introduced by Sen. Moran and Congressman Estes. This is the third round of AMJP program awards announced to Kansas companies. In combination with the first and second round grants, the AMJP program has awarded over $111 million to Kansas aviation employers to help retain 4,786 employees.
“The aviation manufacturing industry in Kansas plays a critical role in providing our state with high-paying jobs and supporting commercial and general aviation across the country,” Moran said. “Congressman Estes and I created the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program to support this important industry and its skilled workforce during the pandemic. I’m pleased this program has now helped over 50 Kansas companies and thousands of their invaluable employees.”
“Once again, more Kansas aviation workers are about to benefit from the bipartisan Aviation Manufacturers Jobs Protection Program that Sen. Moran and I developed in 2020,” Estes said. “The coronavirus pandemic deeply impacted one of the most important industries in the Sunflower state, but thanks to the AMJP Program, we aren’t losing a significant number of our skilled workforce. This final round of funding means that now, we’ve been able to help retain more than 4,700 employees who live and work in our communities.”
The AMJP program provides funding to eligible businesses to pay up to half of their compensation costs for certain categories of employees for up to six months. Sen. Moran and Congressman Estes hosted an information session in June with U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) AMJP Program Director Elliott Black for aviation manufacturers in the Wichita area to learn more about the AMJP Program and ask questions directly to the program lead.