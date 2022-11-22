Earlier this month, Pleasantview Baptist Church’s search for a new senior pastor came to an end – selecting Lance Montalbano to fill the position.
Montalbano will officially join the Derby church in his new role in early December. According to him, both he and his family are looking forward to the opportunity.
“Derby just really looked like the kind of place that we wanted to immerse ourselves in that community, raise our kids there and build our lives there. That’s what really opened us up to the possibility of even having a conversation with Pleasantview,” Montalbano said. “We’ve already gone there several times and it feels like home. The people of Pleasantview have welcomed us with open arms, so we’re very excited to be part of that community and that church.”
For over 25 years now, Montalbano has served in the Baptist church – first as a youth pastor for 14 years and then as a senior pastor. That includes stints at churches in North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana – where he and his wife started a church “from scratch.”
Jacksonville, Ark. – a suburb outside of Little Rock – is where Montalbano currently serves as pastor, noting he and his wife had never been to Kansas up until a month two months ago. A chance email started that conversation, though, and now he is set to bring his diverse background with him to benefit the Pleasantview community.
“God has given me that wealth of experience in all different kinds of environments and a vision to let God do what God wants to do in and through the church and the people within the church,” Montalbano said. “I’m coming there to set an example, to lead by example and to equip people to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”
As far as being led to ministry, Montalbano said he truly feels it was what he was put on this earth to do and communication is key in the messaging. He noted he strives to not just talk about the Bible, but have a conversation with his congregation on a much more personal level – something he is looking forward to at his new church.
“What excites me is to be able to really kind of immerse myself in the community of Derby,” Montalbano said. “It really is my passion to see God’s people be who God created them to be both within the building itself, but especially out in the community. That’s where we’re going to make a real difference.”
Starting out, Montalbano noted his focus will be on getting to know the members of Pleasantview Baptist Church – as well as bringing on some additional new staff in the near future.
On top of that, Montalbano said he looks forward to getting “plugged in” to best serve not only his church but the greater Derby area as well.
“I’m just ready to hit the ground running with our church, our leaders in the church and start laying a foundation for a strong, stable future,” Montalbano said. “We’re going to make big plans to get out in the community and serve the community. Derby is such a family-oriented town. We want to really grab onto that and do things that are going to benefit and make a difference in the lives of the families in our community.”