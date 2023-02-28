KLC Leadership Monk-Morgan

V. Kaye Monk-Morgan was recently selected to serve as the next president/CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center.

 COURTESY/KLC

WICHITA  – On Feb. 23, the Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) announced that Dr. V. Kaye Monk-Morgan has been named the nonprofit organization’s new president and CEO. Currently serving as KLC’s chief impact officer, Monk-Morgan will assume her new role on March 6. She succeeds founding president and CEO Ed O’Malley, who after 15 years of service became president and CEO of KLC’s parent organization, the Kansas Health Foundation, in August of 2022. Julia Fabris McBride, KLC’s chief leadership development officer, has served as interim president and CEO since O’Malley’s departure.

“The opportunity to shape KLC’s impact in the state of Kansas and beyond as its president and CEO is a great privilege,” said Monk-Morgan. “In my 10 months at KLC I’ve witnessed innovation, dedication and a passion for people that is infectious. A stronger, healthier, and more prosperous Kansas is a goal aligned with my values and consistent with my personal mission. I look forward to fostering even greater progress and deeper community impact. As my predecessor might say, ‘Onward!’”

0
0
0
0
0