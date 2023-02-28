WICHITA – On Feb. 23, the Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) announced that Dr. V. Kaye Monk-Morgan has been named the nonprofit organization’s new president and CEO. Currently serving as KLC’s chief impact officer, Monk-Morgan will assume her new role on March 6. She succeeds founding president and CEO Ed O’Malley, who after 15 years of service became president and CEO of KLC’s parent organization, the Kansas Health Foundation, in August of 2022. Julia Fabris McBride, KLC’s chief leadership development officer, has served as interim president and CEO since O’Malley’s departure.
“The opportunity to shape KLC’s impact in the state of Kansas and beyond as its president and CEO is a great privilege,” said Monk-Morgan. “In my 10 months at KLC I’ve witnessed innovation, dedication and a passion for people that is infectious. A stronger, healthier, and more prosperous Kansas is a goal aligned with my values and consistent with my personal mission. I look forward to fostering even greater progress and deeper community impact. As my predecessor might say, ‘Onward!’”
After serving as an associate of KLC’s teaching team for three years, Monk-Morgan joined the KLC staff in April of 2022 as the inaugural chief impact officer, where she has developed strategies that measure and enhance the impact of KLC and its services. She has also served on the teaching faculty. She has 30 years of experience as a university administrator, educator and advocate, and was previously the vice president for Strategic Engagement and Planning at Wichita State University.
An active community servant, Monk-Morgan has served on non-profit and corporate boards at the local, state, regional and national levels, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas, Emprise Bank, The Kansas African American Museum, and the Council for Opportunity in Education. She has earned multiple academic credentials including a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry and Business, a Master of Arts in Public Administration and Doctorate in Educational Leadership.
Monk-Morgan’s selection as the new president and CEO follows a nationwide search and thorough review of candidates by KLC’s executive search committee, led by the Bryant Group, a Texas-based executive search firm.
“On behalf of our board of directors, staff, partners and clients, we are truly excited to welcome V. Kaye Monk-Morgan as the next CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center,” said KLC Board Chair David Lindstrom. "The board’s goal was to identify another strong leader who is focused on building upon our established reputation for successfully assisting communities, businesses, organizations and individuals to overcome their toughest challenges. Kaye possesses the qualifications and expertise necessary to set and maintain the highest standards for KLC success and to create a lasting impact on our state, region and beyond.”